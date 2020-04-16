South Africa’s digital Bank Zero: on track to launch despite pandemic

Former Goldman Sachs banker accused by US of bribery in Ghana
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a complaint against former Goldman Sachs banker, Ghanaian Asante Berko, on accusations of bribery.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 16 April 2020 13:35
Bank Zero, the digital bank which in 2019 postponed plans to launch in South Africa until mid 2020, says it still plans to become operational in the face of COVID 19.
“We are still on track to launch,” the bank’s co-founder and executive director Lezanne Human told The Africa Report, without giving a date. “The benefit of being a digital bank is that we can work remotely very easily,” and the group’s disaster recovery program can be carried out remotely. As a precaution, the bank’s team went into self-isolation a week before South Africa’s lockdown started, said Human.
The lockdown may work in favour of new players like Bank Zero. According to research from BrandsEye covering the period from 1 March 1 to 2 April, South Africa’s banks are struggling to respond to consumer queries online.
BrandsEye found that in six South African industries, social media conversation has increased by nearly 150% since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster on March 15. Across all industries, the rate of response to customer posts that require attention dropped by 26.6% after 15 March. Banks suffered from the largest response rate drop of 39.2%.
BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray told The Africa Report that banks and insurers have been slow to make the shift from using social media as a marketing channel to a customer service channel.
Now is the perfect time for banks and insurers to invest in advertising to a captive, locked down audience about the merits of digital channels, says Nolwandle Mthombeni, investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.
Social media teams need to be given greater responsibility, says Ray at BrandsEye.
Bottom line: Banks which treat social media as a channel for customer feedback, and not just as an advertising platform, will be best placed for life after COVID.
