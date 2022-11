Separately, a former senior member of the Patriotic Front says the agency is also probing the $150,000 ‘donation’ that PF received from First Quantum Minerals (FQM).

According to investigative sources, Swiss-based Glencore AG paid $3m to the former ruling party in 2016 when it owned and operated Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in Mufulira and Kitwe on the Copperbelt.