The $5m syndicate fund is rebranding itself Acasia Ventures as part of a larger restructuring of the Cairo Angels network, the largest network of business angels in Africa and the Middle East. The makeover comes as the fund looks to scale up its investments by transitioning from a micro Venture Capital (VC) fund investing in early-stage startups to a fully fledged VC fund, while retaining its focus on the growing Nigerian and Egyptian markets.