Ghana hits referee trouble – in the markets and in the World Cup

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Friday, 25 November 2022 18:05

A Ghana supporter cheers on November 24, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Portugal’s defeat of Ghana’s Black Stars – courtesy of a contested penalty granted to Cristiano Ronaldo – in the World Cup on 24 November rankles with the country almost as much as its treatment in the financial markets. On both counts Ghana has expert opinions on its side.

On the Qatar match it was British professional referee Mike Dean who queried why the US referee Ismail Elfath declined to test the claimed foul against Ronaldo in Qatar with the Video Assistant Referee.

Or Portugal's defeat of Ghana's Black Stars in the World Cup on 24 November rankles with the country almost as much as its treatment in the financial markets. in the global markets, it is the myriad bankers working in Africa who claim that Ghana gets an unfair rap with the big three international ratings agencies compared with a serial defaulter like Argentina, the world's biggest borrower from the IMF.

