Talking Africa Podcast

What impact will the new Eco currency have on Francophone Africa?

That’s the question many are asking after the region was set to cut a major symbol of its colonial ties to France: the CFA franc.

The new Eco currency was meant to come into circulation on 1 July, but with countries all across the continent battling coronavirus, national and regional economies are taking a hit.

That inevitably begs the question: how much longer until Francophone Africa will have its chance to develop its new identity?

And will coronavirus inevitably change the course of its plans?

This webinar is in partnership with Invest Africa; you can see a list of their upcoming events here.

