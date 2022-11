Culminating into the Accra Initiative, the group of seven West African states after Mali and Niger joined in 2019, has agreed to create a military force to fight jihadists who have destabilised the region.

At the end of its maiden high-level counter-terrorism conference in Ghana’s capital last Wednesday 23 November, the heads of state and government of the group “reaffirmed their commitment to mobilise the necessary indigenous resources to operationalise within a month, the Multinational Joint Task Force of the Accra Initiative.”