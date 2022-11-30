DRC: Why Shoprite has decided to close shop

Its initial project in the country was very ambitious, just like the continental expansion project the company started in 2017. However, since 2012, the Shoprite supermarket chain has only opened three shops: two in Kinshasa and one in Lubumbashi.

In a press release dated 21 November, Shoprite DRC announced that it was ending its activities in the country so that the group could focus “more on its activities in South Africa”. The parent company, Shoprite Holdings, told us its strategic considerations: “in line with the ongoing evaluation of the Shoprite group’s activities, the review process and the long-term strategy, operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being discontinued”.