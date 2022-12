History will note that Biya II made his political debut on 6 November 2022, the 40th anniversary of his father’s accession to power. The 51 year old had been invited by Aboubakary Abdoulaye, the lamido (political and spiritual leader of a lamidat, a small Muslim territory in Northern Cameroon] of Rey-Bouba. His reception, which was organised in Garoua, was full of pomp and colour, and was widely covered by the media.