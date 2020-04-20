Coronavirus: private equity liquidity management is key to pandemic

Coronavirus: South Africa expects economy to tank as it grapples with pandemic
South Africa is bracing for a deep recession amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and is engaging with domestic and international financiers to mount an adequate response.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – “This is a crisis where we need to act now” – IMF’s Abebe Selassie
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 20 April 2020 15:02
Liquidity management will decide which private equity investors in Africa are able to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the message from the transcript of a private webinar for members of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) on 8 April released to The Africa Report. The speakers and the institutions they represent were not identified in the transcript.
The industry needs to develop action plans to address falling revenues at the invested companies, argued Institution A. All levers on the cost side need to be used to cope with a slowing top line. These include a hiring freeze, cutting marketing spending and reconsidering receivables credits offered to companies. Institution B said that the focus needs to be on liquidity, rather than solvency.
The participants were discussing the results of an AVCA industry survey on the impact of COVID-19.
Those results surprised Institution A.
Institution D expected the industry to take a hit on exits, but with some benefits for those making investments at lower prices. Fintech, which does not need social proximity, was seen as a beneficiary.
In the survey, hotel and leisure (90%) was cited by the fund managers as the sector that will be most affected.
Firms expect investments to take longer: 49% said that it will take between six and 12 months extra to fully deploy their capital. A further 16% said they would need more than an extra year. Almost half, 49%, said that the crisis would affect their fundraising timeline.
READ MORE: South Africa’s digital Bank Zero: on track to launch despite pandemic
The industries most likely emerge unscathed are telecoms and technology: no-one in the survey saw these as among the most affected sectors, while utilities and infrastructure scored just 2% and 6%.
The Bottom Line: Private equity investors in Africa need to plan liquidity scenarios for a prolonged crisis.
South Africa is bracing for a deep recession amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and is engaging with domestic and international financiers to mount an adequate response.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.