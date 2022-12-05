electricity crisis

Zimbabwe’s grappling with power outages could cost it dearly

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Monday, 5 December 2022 16:49

FILE PHOTO: A motorist drives on top of the Kariba Dam wall in Kariba, Zimbabwe, February 19, 2016. REUTERS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sailed through the impact of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With several months away from Zimbabwe’s general election where he will be seeking another term, Mnangagwa is facing a bigger challenge that could further cripple the Zimbabwean ailing economy: a power crisis.

His counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa is unlikely to bail him out with increasing exports, as state electricity company Eskom has also been struggling with rolling blackouts in Zimbabwe’s neighbouring country.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business