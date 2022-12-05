His counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa is unlikely to bail him out with increasing exports, as state electricity company Eskom has also been struggling with rolling blackouts in Zimbabwe’s neighbouring country.
Zimbabwe’s grappling with power outages could cost it dearly
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sailed through the impact of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With several months away from Zimbabwe’s general election where he will be seeking another term, Mnangagwa is facing a bigger challenge that could further cripple the Zimbabwean ailing economy: a power crisis.