Did the Central African rebellion plan an attack on Bossangoa, a large town in the northwestern part of the country? According to our sources, this claim has been circulating within the government’s ranks since the 28 November air attack that targeted the base occupied by the Central African armed forces and their Russian allies in the Ouham prefecture.
CAR: Did the rebellion strike the army and Wagner from Chad?
Ever since the positions of the Central African army and its Russian allies from Wagner were hit in Bossangoa on 28 November, tensions have been rising in Bangui. Behind the scenes, the government claims to have evidence that the Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement (CPC), which is said to be using rear bases in Chad, is preparing an offensive.