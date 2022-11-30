Rebel action

CAR: Did the rebellion strike the army and Wagner from Chad?

By Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 13:56

Central African Armed Forces recruits train for a tactical manoeuvre in camouflage gear in Bouar, some 600km northwest of Bangui, on 5 August 2019. © FLORENT VERGNES / AFP

Ever since the positions of the Central African army and its Russian allies from Wagner were hit in Bossangoa on 28 November, tensions have been rising in Bangui. Behind the scenes, the government claims to have evidence that the Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement (CPC), which is said to be using rear bases in Chad, is preparing an offensive.

Did the Central African rebellion plan an attack on Bossangoa, a large town in the northwestern part of the country? According to our sources, this claim has been circulating within the government’s ranks since the 28 November air attack that targeted the base occupied by the Central African armed forces and their Russian allies in the Ouham prefecture.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics