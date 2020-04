new constitution

The Congolese president has requested the services of the Cameroonian lawyer and opposition politician to work alongside him.

A candidate in the last presidential election in Cameroon on 7 October 2018, Akéré Muna has remained discreet since he withdrew in favour of another opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto.

Over the past six months, this former president of the Bar Association has regularly been seen in Kinshasa.

Among other roles he has worked for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a consultant on corruption and governance issues.

Fight against corruption

According to our sources, Félix Tshisekedi has just proposed to this former president of Transparency International to help him set up an agency dedicated to the fight against corruption.

Akéré Muna, who was also president of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union, will intervene within the framework of a collaboration programme between the DRC and the UNDP. His role will be to help the Congolese president in driving anti-corruption policy.

The latter hopes to achieve greater efficiency in his action, the implementation of international standards and the establishment of good practices.