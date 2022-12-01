The increase allayed lingering concerns in the West after several months of a shocking blockade that almost brought production to a standstill. This is after militias allied to one of the rival camps had besieged oil installations, demanding a share of revenues.
Libya’s political deadlock poses biggest threat to crude production
Despite a perpetual political gridlock, Libya recently increased its crude oil production, which reached 1.163m barrels per day (bpd) in October - the highest in Africa. However, the hope that the nation can take full advantage of Europe's desperate need for energy, amid the current crisis brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war, might be far-fetched....