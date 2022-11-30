Isabel Dos Santos hires US lobbyist for $5m to fight arrest warrant

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, has hired Washington-based Stryk Global Diplomacy to fight corruption charges brought by the current government. The contract is effective 1 December and is worth up to $5m, according to a lobbying filing with the US Department of Justice obtained by The Africa Report.

The firm, formerly known as Sonoran Policy Group, will “engage with the United States Government to expose the Human Rights crimes and abuses of Angolan President João Lourenço,” the filing states, “and will perform additional duties on an agreed upon basis.”