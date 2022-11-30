Fighting back

Isabel Dos Santos hires US lobbyist for $5m to fight arrest warrant

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 21:36

Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos after the screening of the film "A Little Brother" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, 27 May 2022. © Loïc Venance/AFP

One of Africa’s richest women has hired a US lobbying firm for a small fortune to try to enrol the Joe Biden administration’s help as international law enforcement closes in around her.

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, has hired Washington-based Stryk Global Diplomacy to fight corruption charges brought by the current government. The contract is effective 1 December and is worth up to $5m, according to a lobbying filing with the US Department of Justice obtained by The Africa Report.

The firm, formerly known as Sonoran Policy Group, will “engage with the United States Government to expose the Human Rights crimes and abuses of Angolan President João Lourenço,” the filing states, “and will perform additional duties on an agreed upon basis.”

