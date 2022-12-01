In June, Arthur Fraser, South Africa’s former spy-chief, accused the president of kidnapping, paying bribes and keeping quiet about $4m being stolen from his wild game farm in 2020. The source of origin and the true value of the money is controversial.
South Africa: Ramaphosa’s presidency hanging as probe finds him guilty
South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa is on the verge of a possible removal as both the head of state and of the ruling ANC party after a parliamentary probe into money laundering allegations last night found him to have seriously violated the law.