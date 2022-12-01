anti-graft fight

South Africa: Ramaphosa’s presidency hanging as probe finds him guilty

By Ray Mwareya
Posted on Thursday, 1 December 2022 09:49

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a press conference in central London on November 24, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa is on the verge of a possible removal as both the head of state and of the ruling ANC party after a parliamentary probe into money laundering allegations last night found him to have seriously violated the law.

In June, Arthur Fraser, South Africa’s former spy-chief, accused the president of kidnapping, paying bribes and keeping quiet about $4m being stolen from his wild game farm in 2020. The source of origin and the true value of the money is controversial.

