On 2 November, while seeing off Kenyan troops headed to the troubled DRC, President William Ruto asked the soldiers to pause for a word of prayer.

“Heavenly father, before you are men and women of the Kenya Defence Forces [KDF] who are on a mission to protect humanity in the DRC. We pray that you give them the knowhow and protect them in this delicate mission … In Jesus name,” said Ruto.

READ MORE Ruto flags off Kenya troops joining EAC standby force in DRC

Explaining his action, which caught many by surprise, President Ruto said it was important “to place our soldiers in God’s hands” to ensure they succeed in the delicate mission, which has ramifications for Kenya and the East African region.