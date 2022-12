The panel found that Ramaphosa “may have” contravened anti-corruption laws, violated the constitution, abused his power and exposed himself to “a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business”.

This is in relation to the theft of at least $580,000 in cash stashed into a sofa on his private Phala Phala game farm in February 2020. The panel also found he may have played a role in trying to conceal the investigation.

On the basis of these findings, parliament, with a two-thirds vote in favour, could set in motion an impeachment process against Ramaphosa when it convenes on Tuesday.