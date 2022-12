A section of Kenyan musicians say they are not getting enough support from their fans, in terms of streaming and buying music. Some fans opine, however, that a lot of Kenyan musicians don’t churn out music that is up to standard, that is, worth their time and pennies.

Still, stakeholders within the Kenyan music scene blame the media for what they term as giving airtime to way too much foreign content.

E Dey rush for Kenya 🇰🇪. Thanks for the No 1 guys. Congratulations @ayrastarr

Despite the blame game going around, it is evident that there is a problem in the Kenyan music industry and it needs to be urgently addressed.

The Eric-Omondi factor

Eric Omondi, the self-styled ‘president of comedy in Africa’, has embarked on a journey he says is meant to save the situation. For months, he has been ranting about the local music industry being “dead” and the need for a re-awakening. He says, in not so subtle words, that Kenyan musicians are ‘lazy’ and that he will ‘whip’ them [metaphorically, I presume] if that is what is needed to get the industry’s groove back.

To achieve his mission, Omondi says that all Kenyan concerts must be headlined exclusively by local artistes. According to him, foreign artists who are brought in to perform in the country must curtain raise for their Kenyan counterparts and not the other way round.

Eric Omondi is not somebody who can be in a position to say anything about this [music] industry

He also insists that Kenyan artists must be given VIP treatment, similar to that of their foreign counterparts, including the level of pay. In November last year, he was dramatically arrested outside parliament buildings in Nairobi, after he attempted to stage a protest demanding that the House pass a Bill requiring all Kenyan media houses to play at least 75% local content.

Omondi insists that Kenyan musicians are not doing enough “showbiz” – which essentially means the theatrics an artist gets involved in to build up hype for a project release or stay relevant (He insists we should not call it ‘clout’).

The Apple Music list only served to give Omondi more ammunition. He took to Instagram on the very day and addressed Kenyan musicians saying: “There is no shortcut, you will have to listen to me by force. Since October last year there have been 26 major concerts, 23 were all headlined by foreign artists. Until you listen this will only get worse. The formula is simple and I have said it a million times; Showbiz! Showbiz! Showbiz!”

Do the artists actually want Eric Omondi’s help?

Bien, who was the only Kenyan on the Apple Music list, has on multiple occasions told Omondi to keep his nose out of the music industry business.

In response to Omondi’s rant on the Apple Music list, Bien said: “…where is your Netflix comedy special or whatever metric they use to measure success in comedy? You take out your steam on music while comedy is on its deathbed.”

More recently, when Omondi trashed the three-day Oktoberfest concert where only Kenyan musicians performed, Bien said: “The true Eric Omondi is now showing. If the music industry grows you have no relevance. I’ve never understood why you need us to fail for you to win. You have run out of jokes.”

You have a valid point of fighting to protect our industry, but the way you are approaching it sometimes is just […]

Khaligraph Jones, one of Kenya’s biggest rappers, recently said: “Eric Omondi is not somebody who can be in a position to say anything about this [music] industry.”

Singer Masauti had previously told Omondi that he only speaks to get likes and comments on social media, while Nadia Mukami said: “You have a valid point of fighting to protect our industry, but the way you are approaching it sometimes is just […]! Stop making it an Eric Omondi fight, it’s an industry conversation.”

Rapper King Kaka also shot at the comedian saying: “I don’t know what you are going through, but please keep my name out of it. I pray that you find peace.”

What Nigerian artists have been doing…

Nonsizi Agnes, the co-founder and CEO of public relations agency Terazo New Media, says Kenyan musicians are not investing in marketing their music as much as their Nigerian comrades. According to Nonsizi, lack of proper networking capabilities as well as clueless investors is what is killing Kenyan music.

It’s not that we have bad music, we’re just not pushing it enough

“The one thing the Nigerian musicians have been able to do is to market their music for it to cross borders. I feel our Kenyan artistes do not invest enough in marketing their music; they don’t network. The reason as to why Bien would be in that list is because he is a good songwriter, an amazing artist, and on top of that he’s in a band that networked properly. It’s not that we have bad music, we’re just not pushing it enough,” she tells The Africa Report.

“For example, Nigerian musicians like Davido and Wizkid have full time publicists in the UK and the US…they even reach out to us [Kenyan publicists] when they release music to help them market it. They go all out, and I’ve met many of them who – even before they hit – they come down here to study the market. How many of our artists have even crossed here to Uganda or Tanzania or Rwanda?”

Nonsizi also adds that Kenyan music does not cross borders because some of the artists aren’t interested in foreign markets. She says a number of them have limited vision.

Music producer Riccobeatz, who is behind the song ‘Utawezana’, which became popular during the pandemic, agrees with Omondi. He says to help the Kenyan music industry regain its lost glory, the cap on airplay of local music needs to be passed in Parliament.

He opines that the more Kenyan music is played on Kenyan radio stations, the more citizens will start to embrace local artists. He, however, disagrees with Omondi’s methods of getting this message out.

“The Bill to play Kenyan music needs to be passed first, because if the fans are fed a lot of Kenyan music they will like it. There’s a lot of good Kenyan music that doesn’t get to mainstream media, it’s only if we play them constantly that the artists will get the numbers and elevate the industry.”

“[…] a lot of what Eric Omondi says makes sense, but there are times when he tends to go a bit too far. However, when he says Kenyan artists do not know how to do showbiz, that’s true, but that’s also because the Kenyan audience doesn’t buy these silly stunts. Also, Eric knows that his relevance kind of goes away without making noise about Kenyan music.”