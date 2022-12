This is part 7 of a 7-part series

On the final days of COP26 in Glasgow, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sat down, signed papers and shook hands. As the host of the conference, and under the umbrella of the Central African Forest Initiative, Johnson was formalising an agreement with Tshisekedi to contribute $500m for the protection of the Congo basin.