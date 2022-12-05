Africa free trade zones seek economic prosperity for continent

The fifth symposium on Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and green industrialisation, and the seventh Africa Economic Zones Organisation (AEZO) annual meeting were organised by the AU Commission and AEZO.

The symposium was themed ‘African Special Economic Zones: Engine for Resilience and Accelerator for Sustainable Industrial Value Chain Development’.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who chaired the gathering, urged participants to critically examine the factors inhibiting the growth of free zones in Africa and come up with appropriate measures to address these challenges.