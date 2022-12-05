"great potential"

Africa free trade zones seek economic prosperity for continent

By Ben Ezeamalu
Posted on Monday, 5 December 2022 12:28

The seventh AGM of the AEZO held in Abuja, Nigeria

Hundreds of delegates representing government officials, experts, policymakers, economic zones as well as investment and promotion agencies from 52 African nations gathered in Abuja on Thursday to chart a course for industrialisation of the continent. 

The fifth symposium on Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and green industrialisation, and the seventh Africa Economic Zones Organisation (AEZO) annual meeting were organised by the AU Commission and AEZO.

The symposium was themed ‘African Special Economic Zones: Engine for Resilience and Accelerator for Sustainable Industrial Value Chain Development’.

READ MORE Afreximbank AGM: 'Industrialisation required for Intra-African free trade to flourish'

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who chaired the gathering, urged participants to critically examine the factors inhibiting the growth of free zones in Africa and come up with appropriate measures to address these challenges.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business