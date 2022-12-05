“In November, we launched the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian programme under which we will provide essential food products to those most vulnerable. Until spring 2023, we plan to supply at least five million people across the African continent as part of this humanitarian effort. This will be possible through the dispatch of 1 to 10 ships per month during 2023,” Kuleba said in the briefing.
Ukraine sows its offensive across Africa through grain diplomacy
In a virtual media briefing with African journalists on 28 November, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country will send ships with wheat at zero cost to recipient African states to alleviate the acute food crisis. Is this an effort by Kyiv to encourage more support against Russia?