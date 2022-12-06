REFORM U-TURN

With Eskom leaving Uganda, will the World Bank save Umeme?

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 15:13

Eskom Uganda, a subsidiary of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (South Africa's primary electricity supplier) will fold its operations at the end of March next year after 20 years of managing two power-generation dams in Uganda. This is part of the government's move to take over the electricity sector it liberalised in early 2000s through World Bank-backed reforms.

The next contract to expire will be that of ​​Umeme Limited, which distributes about 97% of electricity in the East African country. Its 20-year concession ends in 2025 and the government has said it will not renew it.

