South Africa: Ramaphosa digs in, puts economic reform at risk

On Sunday, Ramaphosa said he’s heading to court to quash a damning parliamentary probe against him.

Ramaphosa vows to stay in office because last week’s devastating parliamentary probe against him is ‘flawed’, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told local media on Sunday.

Last Wednesday (30 November) bets were off that President Cyril Ramaphosa would quickly throw in the towel after a damning parliamentary probe into money laundering allegations last night found him to have seriously violated the law when $4m was allegedly stolen from his wild game farm in 2020.