Amapiano is still dominant, but this time around, South Africa’s local rap acts put up a good fight and there were a number of records that made a mark on the charts and in the hearts of music fans across the country. Part of the genre’s appeal this year has been the result of its top acts infusing elements of RnB, afrobeats and amapiano into their music. Here are 10 of the best hip hop songs of the year: