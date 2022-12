With President Joe Biden having yet to confirm any one-on-one meetings, Phee will be in high demand as African officials look to bend her ear on a wide range of issues, from trade and investment to the conflicts in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

She has logged thousands of air miles trying to ease tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa, between the warring parties in Ethiopia, and visiting Sahel hotspots.

Phee is also more diplomat than arm-twister, preferring to use the full range of US ‘carrots’ rather than the stick; she clashed with those in the administration demanding sanctions on Sudan’s coup-making generals, and US sanctions on Ethiopia have yet to go through despite having been signed by President Biden.

We look at the top 10 things to know about America’s top Africa diplomat.