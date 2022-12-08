Economy booster

Ethiopia: Long way to go before the country can build securities exchange from scratch

By Harry Clynch
Posted on Thursday, 8 December 2022 16:12

Coffee traders shop for deals on the floor of the Ethiopian Commodities Exchange (ECX) in Addis Ababa on May 31, 2013 (Photo by JENNY VAUGHAN / AFP)

Earlier this year, Ethiopia launched Ethiopia Investment Holdings (EIH), a new sovereign wealth fund, in a bid to spur foreign direct investment under a wider programme of privatisation and financial liberalisation. EIH has since announced its intention to establish the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX).

Working with the finance ministry and the specialist markets development agency FSD Africa, EIH expects the exchange to launch in two years, with 50 companies initially listed. 

