Working with the finance ministry and the specialist markets development agency FSD Africa, EIH expects the exchange to launch in two years, with 50 companies initially listed.
Ethiopia: Long way to go before the country can build securities exchange from scratch
Earlier this year, Ethiopia launched Ethiopia Investment Holdings (EIH), a new sovereign wealth fund, in a bid to spur foreign direct investment under a wider programme of privatisation and financial liberalisation. EIH has since announced its intention to establish the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX).