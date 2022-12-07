CLINICAL STRIKE

Nigeria: AXA Mansard to roll out health clinics to drive insurance penetration

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 06:00

Can clinics help to increase Nigerian insurance penetration? REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

AXA Mansard is planning to open its own health clinics in Nigeria in a bid to encourage take-up of insurance, Tope Adeniyi, CEO of the company’s health business, tells The Africa Report.

The plan is to open the first clinic at the end of this year or early in 2023, to be followed by two more clinics in 2023 and four more in 2024, Adeniyi says at the African Financial Industry Summit in Togo. The initial clinics will be in Lagos, Abuja and Port Hartcourt.

