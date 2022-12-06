battle betrayal

Sudan: Military and civilian leaders sign initial deal to end crisis

By AFP, The Africa Report
Posted on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 13:56

Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C R) and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (C L) lift documents alongside civilian leaders following the signing of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in the capital Khartoum on December 5, 2022. - (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed Monday an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, prompting sceptical protesters to cry betrayal.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021, derailing a rocky transition to civilian rule that began after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The past year has seen near-weekly protests and a crackdown that pro-democracy medics say has killed at least 121, a spiralling economic crisis exacerbated by donors slashing funding, and a resurgence of ethnic violence in several remote regions that has left over 800 people dead.

READ MORE Sudan: Deadly protests as demonstrators mark one year since military coup

Divisions among civilian groups have deepened since the coup, with some urging a deal with the military while others insist on “no partnership, no negotiation”.

The deal was signed by Burhan, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and multiple civilian groups, most notably the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) – the main civilian faction that was ousted in the coup.

As the key players put pens to paper, hundreds of citizens rallied in Khartoum to protest against the deal, setting fire to tyres, erecting barricades and facing down water cannons.

“The settlement is betrayal” and the FFC “sold our blood,” demonstrators cried.

The biggest problem is that the leaders of the coup – Burhan, his deputy Hemeti – stay in power…

“We reject this deal as it overlooked street demands for justice for the people killed since the coup,” said protester Mohamed Ali.

READ MORE Sudan: One year on from coup, what will break the military deadlock?

“The biggest problem is that the leaders of the coup – Burhan, his deputy Hemeti – stay in power. People have been killed, injured, detained [for protesting] and they are going ahead without accountability,” said Sudanese filmmaker Hajooj Kuka to the BBC.

If the deal plays out as planned, the civilian signatories will agree on a prime minister who will steer the country through a 24-month transition.

Thorny issues ahead

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised the agreement, urging signatories to work towards achieving a “lasting, inclusive political settlement”, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The initial deal was described as “welcome” by the United States and European Union in a joint statement from the “Friends of Sudan” group, which also included Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Norway and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE Sudan: Another protester is killed, scepticism on military stepping aside grows

During the signing ceremony, paramilitary commander Dagalo reiterated the military’s purported commitment to exit the political scene, saying “it is essential to build a sustainable democratic regime”.

“The goals of the agreement are establishing a fully civilian authority, creating a free climate for politics, and reaching a final agreement with the widest political participation,” said Al-Wathiq al-Barir, a spokesman for the Forces of Freedom and Change, to the BBC.

Other signatories included the Islamist Popular Congress Party, a faction of the Democratic Unionist Party and some ex-rebel groups who signed a 2020 peace deal.

The agreement – based on a proposal by the Sudanese Bar Association – was negotiated in the presence of officials from the UN, Western diplomats as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the FFC.

UN special representative Volker Perthes, who said the agreement was the culmination of “sustained efforts” over the past year, urged factions to “immediately” start the second phase and strike a comprehensive deal.

However, that part is far thornier, with observers questioning whether the military would be willing to give up economic interests — as stipulated — and wider powers that it views as its privileged domain.

Phase one

Phase one of the deal “is a very low level commitment on Burhan’s part… allowing him to survive” politically, said Kholood Khair founder of the Confluence Advisory, a Khartoum-based think-tank.

But the signatories will likely face “a real political crisis as they start talking in earnest about security sector reforms, transitional justice (and) financial accountability,” she added.

Monday’s signing comes months after Burhan pledged that the military would step aside and make way for factions to agree on a civilian government.

READ MORE Egypt - Sudan: Does Burhan visit signal Cairo's backing?

Some of the former rebels who signed peace deals with Sudan in 2020 also voiced their opposition to Monday’s agreement.

Mohamed Zakaraia, spokesman for the ex-rebel Justice and Equality Movement, told AFP that it “will bring about dire consequences and further complicate the political scene”.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics