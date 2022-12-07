To each his own shock phrase. For several months now, Tshisekedi and Kagame have been shouting at each other as the situation in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebels are fighting the Congolese army, deteriorates. This verbal escalation has just crossed a new threshold.
DRC-Rwanda: Tshisekedi and Kagame’s war of words heats up
Paul Kagame had accused Félix Tshisekedi of taking advantage of the crisis caused by the M23 rebellion to postpone DRC’s presidential election. The Congolese leader has accused him, in return, of being a “war-monger”.