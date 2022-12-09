terrorism

Somalia protests against extended arms embargo amidst offensive against al-Shabaab

By Abdulkadir Fooday
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 14:37

Security officers patrol near the destroyed Hayat Hotel after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists in Mogadishu on August 21, 2022. (Photo by Hassan Ali ELMI / AFP)

Despite protests by the Somali government, the UN Security Council voted last month to extend the three-decade-long arms embargo on Somalia. Mogadishu says the extension gives the militant group al-Shabaab an upper hand, thereby sustaining the fragility of the country.

Resolution 2662 (2022) gave a further lifeline to resolution 751 adopted by the UNSC in 1992 to limit the flow of weapons into Somalia, in addition to other restrictions such as a ban on charcoal, and the listing of certain individuals believed to be aiding terrorism and destabilising the government.

