Resolution 2662 (2022) gave a further lifeline to resolution 751 adopted by the UNSC in 1992 to limit the flow of weapons into Somalia, in addition to other restrictions such as a ban on charcoal, and the listing of certain individuals believed to be aiding terrorism and destabilising the government.
Somalia protests against extended arms embargo amidst offensive against al-Shabaab
Despite protests by the Somali government, the UN Security Council voted last month to extend the three-decade-long arms embargo on Somalia. Mogadishu says the extension gives the militant group al-Shabaab an upper hand, thereby sustaining the fragility of the country.