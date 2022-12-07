Coupons Clipped

Ghana: Bondholders may push against Ofori-Atta’s debt-exchange plan

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 15:27

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. (photo: Ghana presidency)

The lack of consultation is clouding prospects that Ghana can persuade domestic bondholders to accept a proposed restructuring as the government seeks IMF help to repair excessive borrowing.

Holders of an estimated GHC137.3bn ($10.4bn) in notes and bonds were “invited” on 5 December to exchange them for four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.

Besides the maturity extensions, the holders will see their interest payments slashed.

The annual coupon will be zero in 2023, at 5% in 2024 and 10% from 2025 until maturity.

Finance minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta says the restructuring is an “essential element” of the economic reform programme for which he is seeking IMF backing.

The government is targeting a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3bn bailout package by the end of the year.

READ MORE Ghana wants to pay for fuel in gold bars

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

liberalisation

Ethiopia, a new El Dorado for African bankers?

A market of more than 100 million inhabitants, where only one-third of those over 25 have a bank or mobile finance account (compared to an average ... of 58.5% in sub-Saharan Africa and 79.5% in neighbouring Kenya). An economy where one public institution, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), alone manages 55% of outstanding credit. A banking industry so inefficient that its costs absorb 56% of its revenues, but where the return on assets is four times higher than that of Moroccan banks…