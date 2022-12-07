Ghana: Bondholders may push against Ofori-Atta’s debt-exchange plan

Holders of an estimated GHC137.3bn ($10.4bn) in notes and bonds were “invited” on 5 December to exchange them for four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.

Besides the maturity extensions, the holders will see their interest payments slashed.

The annual coupon will be zero in 2023, at 5% in 2024 and 10% from 2025 until maturity.

Finance minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta says the restructuring is an “essential element” of the economic reform programme for which he is seeking IMF backing.

The government is targeting a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3bn bailout package by the end of the year.