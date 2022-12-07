Changing the game

Amy Pope, US candidate for top IOM job, vows to prioritise Africa

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 16:20

Deputy Director General for Management and Reform Amy Pope poses in Geneva, Switzerland, the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration
Deputy Director General for Management and Reform Amy Pope poses in Geneva, Switzerland, the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration/ US State Department photo

Amy Pope, the US candidate in the running to lead the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), is making African representation and climate change cornerstones of her campaign to replace its current leader.

Pope will be visiting Washington next week during the US-Africa Leaders Summit to make her pitch directly to African leaders. She will also be listening to what they need from the (IOM), in terms of migration services and policy advice. Pope has been serving as the agency’s deputy director general for management and reform at the Geneva headquarters since September 2021.

Pope is running for a five-year term against the director general, António Vitorino. A former European commissioner for justice and home affairs, Vitorino previously served as Portugal’s deputy prime minister and minister of national defence.

