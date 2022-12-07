Going to Slums

Kenya: APA eyes micro insurance expansion, stricter motor underwriting, says CEO

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 17:21

A woman disposes laundry water outside her house in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Nairobi-based APA Insurance is seeking to expand its business to micro insurance, which targets low-income people and has been largely under-penetrated in Kenya where two-thirds of its nearly 55 million population is mired in poverty.

“There are several areas that we are expanding [into], but one area that we are seriously looking at and we want to see how we can grow […] is micro insurance,” Ashok Shah, the chief executive of APA’s parent firm Apollo Investments Limited tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) in Togo’s Lomé late November.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

liberalisation

Ethiopia, a new El Dorado for African bankers?

A market of more than 100 million inhabitants, where only one-third of those over 25 have a bank or mobile finance account (compared to an average ... of 58.5% in sub-Saharan Africa and 79.5% in neighbouring Kenya). An economy where one public institution, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), alone manages 55% of outstanding credit. A banking industry so inefficient that its costs absorb 56% of its revenues, but where the return on assets is four times higher than that of Moroccan banks…