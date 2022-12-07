“There are several areas that we are expanding [into], but one area that we are seriously looking at and we want to see how we can grow […] is micro insurance,” Ashok Shah, the chief executive of APA’s parent firm Apollo Investments Limited tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) in Togo’s Lomé late November.
Kenya: APA eyes micro insurance expansion, stricter motor underwriting, says CEO
Nairobi-based APA Insurance is seeking to expand its business to micro insurance, which targets low-income people and has been largely under-penetrated in Kenya where two-thirds of its nearly 55 million population is mired in poverty.