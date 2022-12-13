Q & A

AfCFTA: Five questions to better understand the integration of Africa’s stock exchanges

By Aurélie M'Bida
Posted on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 09:30

Chief executive of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman (C-R) and chairman of board, Pascal Dozie (C), sound the closing gong flanked by other executives of the board during the ceremony to list MTN shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, on May 16, 2019, in Lagos. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Operational since 18 November and officially launched on 7 December, interconnecting seven of the continent’s 30 or so stock exchanges marks a decisive step in the African economic and financial integration project.

The objectives that go hand in hand with implementing the colossal project of integrating African stock exchanges, the first phase of which has been launched, include accessing long-term financial resources, developing and deepening local capital markets to give African economic operators the means to produce and grow.

