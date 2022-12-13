The objectives that go hand in hand with implementing the colossal project of integrating African stock exchanges, the first phase of which has been launched, include accessing long-term financial resources, developing and deepening local capital markets to give African economic operators the means to produce and grow.
AfCFTA: Five questions to better understand the integration of Africa’s stock exchanges
Operational since 18 November and officially launched on 7 December, interconnecting seven of the continent’s 30 or so stock exchanges marks a decisive step in the African economic and financial integration project.