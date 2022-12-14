North American airlines are already out of the red, and Europe and the Middle East are expected to follow in 2023. However, African airlines could still record more than $213m in losses next year, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said in its World Air Transport Outlook report, which was released on 6
African aviation is still in the red in 2022, says IATA
According to the International Air Transport Association, African airlines are expected to divide their losses by three in 2023, to $213m. The $13bn lost in 2020 will be a distant memory.