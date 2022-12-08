Kenya: Raila and Ruto allies push for return of powerful opposition leader role

Opiyo Wandayi, who leads the Azimio coalition in Parliament, says plans are underway to introduce a bill to amend Article 260 of the Constitution. It would include the office of the leader of opposition under the category of state office thereby, rendering it a powerful position.

“The bill seeks to benefit the people of Kenya and should have bipartisan support,” he says.

In the proposals, the leader of the opposition would be funded by taxpayers to ensure constant oversight of the ruling government. The occupant of this office will have duties that include annually addressing Parliament and nominating persons who will serve in constitutional commissions.

Furthermore, the holder of this position must be a candidate nominated by a political party or coalition of political parties that have secured the second greatest number of votes in the presidential elections.

These proposals should be supported, Kenyans miss a strong opposition

“I support these proposals, we need a powerful opposition,” says Babu Owino, the MP for Embakasi East Constituency, who is also in the opposition.

Currently, senior political leaders from the minority side – led by Raila Odinga, his deputy Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka – have no structured office and can only address or question the sitting government through political rallies or press conferences.

Ruto’s reaction

During a meeting with lawmakers from his Kenya Kwanza coalition last week, President William Ruto expressed support for the plans to keep his administration in check through an official opposition leader. Such an office, he said, would be beneficial to the public.

On various occasions, during the electoral campaign period, Ruto said a powerful opposition will help push the government to deliver on its promises to the people.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah says the leading coalition will soon introduce its proposals on how the office of the opposition leader should be structured as well as its responsibilities. He adds that this will then open an avenue for further negotiations with the minority side.

Ichung’wah underlines that though their proposals have not been made public, the plan is not to make the opposition be part of the government.

“We want an effective opposition, to check the government in power,” he says.

However, not all Ruto-allied lawmakers, such as Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, support this idea. According to him, the amendments are not a priority and the government should first address more pressing issues like drought, famine and the high cost of living that is affecting Kenyans.

“It should not be given priority. The office of the opposition leader shall unnecessarily strain the country’s resources,” he says.

Bad timing?

There has been debate as to whether the existence of an effective opposition, as was the case before the 2010 constitution was promulgated, would be successful in ensuring that the majority and minority sides work together.

Brian Wanyama, a political analyst, tells The Africa Report that the time is rife.

Wanyama says in the 1990’s and early 2000s, when the late president Daniel Moi was in power, Raila played opposition politics so well that it contributed to the growth of democracy in Kenya.

