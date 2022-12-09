tight-lipped

Nigeria 2023: Will Osinbajo support Tinubu for President?

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 12:51

Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo. © STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP; Afolabi Sotunde/REUTERS

Since emerging as Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), many allies of Bola Tinubu have joined him on the campaign trail. However, his protégé, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has not publicly supported him. Could things change in the coming days?

The June presidential primary of the APC was expected to be a very tight race. On the ballot were the Vice-President, the Senate President, five serving governors, five ex-governors, an ex-minister, an-ex senate president, a former speaker and a host of others.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

myths and legends

Nigeria’s Ben Okri: ‘At its best, poetry draws our attention away from smallness’

Ben Okri is talking about Africa. “It’s a mysteriousness, old, old entity, that goes way back, connecting us to things that we don't quite ... understand anymore,” the 63-year-old Nigerian-British writer explains from his home in London. “There are only bits and pieces of [Africa] that remain with us: the myths and the legends.” He further explores this theme in his upcoming collection of poetry 'A Fire in My Head'.