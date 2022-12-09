The June presidential primary of the APC was expected to be a very tight race. On the ballot were the Vice-President, the Senate President, five serving governors, five ex-governors, an ex-minister, an-ex senate president, a former speaker and a host of others.
Nigeria 2023: Will Osinbajo support Tinubu for President?
Since emerging as Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), many allies of Bola Tinubu have joined him on the campaign trail. However, his protégé, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has not publicly supported him. Could things change in the coming days?