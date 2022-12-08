MISSING MONEY

Mozambique ‘hidden debt’ scandal: Ex-president’s son and 10 officials found guilty

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 8 December 2022 14:08

Ndambi Guebuza, son of the former president of Mozambique Armando Guebuza, is seen during court proceedings at the Maputo Central Prison, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo Zuniga / AFP)

Ndambi Guebuza, the son of a former president, was sentenced to prison on 7 December alongside 10 public officials who were also implicated in the “hidden debt” corruption scandal, which plunged Mozambique into a serious financial crisis.

A special court set up in a white tent in a Maputo prison courtyard delivered its verdict nearly 10 years after the scandal broke. The case involves hidden loans worth $2bn, which were granted by foreign banks to Mozambican public companies, which were guaranteed by the state, officially for fishing equipment and maritime surveillance contracts.

