A special court set up in a white tent in a Maputo prison courtyard delivered its verdict nearly 10 years after the scandal broke. The case involves hidden loans worth $2bn, which were granted by foreign banks to Mozambican public companies, which were guaranteed by the state, officially for fishing equipment and maritime surveillance contracts.
Mozambique ‘hidden debt’ scandal: Ex-president’s son and 10 officials found guilty
Ndambi Guebuza, the son of a former president, was sentenced to prison on 7 December alongside 10 public officials who were also implicated in the “hidden debt” corruption scandal, which plunged Mozambique into a serious financial crisis.