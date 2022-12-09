SEEKING ADVANTAGE

Africa: German industry urges government support for AfCFTA to cut Russia, China dependence

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 13:12

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks during the annual meeting of Federation of German Industries (BDI), in Berlin, Germany June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) has recommended that the German government throw its weight behind the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, arguing the continent is pivotal in efforts to diversify markets.

Speaking to The Africa Report at the 4th German African Business Summit, the BDI’s Matthias Wachter says a majority of affiliates view Africa as key in the bid to broaden the country’s source and export markets. Wachter is head of department, international cooperation, security policy, raw materials, and space at the BDI.

