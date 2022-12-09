Speaking to The Africa Report at the 4th German African Business Summit, the BDI’s Matthias Wachter says a majority of affiliates view Africa as key in the bid to broaden the country’s source and export markets. Wachter is head of department, international cooperation, security policy, raw materials, and space at the BDI.
Africa: German industry urges government support for AfCFTA to cut Russia, China dependence
The Federation of German Industries (BDI) has recommended that the German government throw its weight behind the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, arguing the continent is pivotal in efforts to diversify markets.