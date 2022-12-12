Tobacco V food

Kenya: Food security initiative dealt blow as Ruto looks to boost tobacco exports

By Herald Onyango
Posted on Monday, 12 December 2022 15:03

Kenyan President William Ruto looks on during a joint news conference with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi after their meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo November 21, 2022. REUTERS

A bilateral trade talk between South Korea and Kenya to increase the East African country’s tobacco exports in the coming months has raised doubts over Kenya’s Tobacco-Free Farming project and the authorities’ efforts to achieve food security.

The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance (KETCA) has expressed deep concerns that the talks between the Kenyan and Korean presidents, which also include the export of tea and coffee, could reverse the progress made in eradicating tobacco farming in the country.

