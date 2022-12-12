The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance (KETCA) has expressed deep concerns that the talks between the Kenyan and Korean presidents, which also include the export of tea and coffee, could reverse the progress made in eradicating tobacco farming in the country.
Kenya: Food security initiative dealt blow as Ruto looks to boost tobacco exports
A bilateral trade talk between South Korea and Kenya to increase the East African country’s tobacco exports in the coming months has raised doubts over Kenya’s Tobacco-Free Farming project and the authorities’ efforts to achieve food security.