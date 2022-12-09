Systemic Risk

Ghana: Central bank must act as lender of last resort to protect banking system

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 10:40

Ghana's central bank building in Accra, Ghana, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana’s central bank must act as a lender of last resort to the banking system as a domestic debt restructuring deprives financial institutions of income from government securities, economists say.

Holders of domestic debt were invited on 5 December to exchange their securities for new bonds.

The bonds won’t pay any interest until 2024, when there will be the first payment of 5%, increasing to 10% in 2025.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business