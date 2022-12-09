Ghana: Central bank must act as lender of last resort to protect banking system

Holders of domestic debt were invited on 5 December to exchange their securities for new bonds.
The bonds won’t pay any interest until 2024, when there will be the first payment of 5%, increasing to 10% in 2025.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 10:40
Ghana’s central bank must act as a lender of last resort to the banking system as a domestic debt restructuring deprives financial institutions of income from government securities, economists say.
Holders of domestic debt were invited on 5 December to exchange their securities for new bonds.
The bonds won’t pay any interest until 2024, when there will be the first payment of 5%, increasing to 10% in 2025.
Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.
The government of Kenya will only sell financially stable parastatals through the stock market to boost activities at the Nairobi bourse, which ... has been declining for months now on foreign investors’ flights.
Earlier this year, Ethiopia launched Ethiopia Investment Holdings (EIH), a new sovereign wealth fund, in a bid to spur foreign direct investment ... under a wider programme of privatisation and financial liberalisation. EIH has since announced its intention to establish the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX).