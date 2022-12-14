fragile process

Nigeria 2023: Will Nigerians see a peaceful transition of power?

By Harry Clynch
Posted on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 09:40

Voters line up to cast their votes during Presidential and National Assembly election in Yola Nigeria, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Next year, Nigerians will go to the polls in what some regard as the most significant election for decades. While the country’s elections have long been tense affairs, often accompanied by violent clashes, Nigeria is on the brink of achieving three consecutive peaceful transitions of power – something that has not happened since its independence in 1960.

This would be a significant moment not only for Nigeria, but for the wider region. A successful, peaceful election in the continent’s largest democracy and economy would send an important message at a time when many believe Africa’s democratic processes are in decline – particularly given the ongoing instability in Burkina Faso after January’s coup d’état.

