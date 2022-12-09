In the new agreement, the military – which took power in a coup in October 2021 – would relinquish their political powers to pave the way for a two-year transition period, beginning with the appointment of a prime minister to lead a civilian government until free elections are held.
Sudan’s new agreement: Hailed by politicians, denounced by protesters
Sudan’s deadlock continues despite a new framework agreement signed between the country’s two top generals and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a pro-democracy group.