Corruption: US sanctions Guinea’s Conde, Keita’s son in Mali

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 9 December 2022 17:55

Alpha Condé in January 2020 in Britain. © Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

The US administration under President Joe Biden has slapped financial sanctions on Guinea’s former President Alpha Conde and the son of Mali’s former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to mark International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday 9 December.

Conde was deemed responsible for “serious human rights abuse” linked to the slaying of more than a dozen opposition supporters in the run-up to the March 2020 constitutional referendum allowing him to run for a third term and during the presidential election later that year. According to the US Treasury Department, in early 2020 “Conde ordered ministers to create a police unit to respond to anti-Conde protesters, with violence if necessary.”

