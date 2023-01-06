Smartly dressed and relaxed behind his desk, he took a quick glance at me as I entered his spacious office, and immediately buried his head into a pile of papers before him.
Ghana: Dealing with illegal mining is a ‘nightmare’, says Minister Jinapor
A well-armed police officer beamed at an entrance leading to the first of three doors before entering the main office of Ghana’s Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor. At the waiting area, three large framed pictures depicting the mining and extractive industries hung on the wall to welcome visitors as I waited patiently for my turn to be ushered in by the minister’s orderly.