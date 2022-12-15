Shady dealings

DRC: Did Félix Tshisekedi’s entourage pressure a judge?

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Thursday, 15 December 2022 11:09

DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi during his speech at the Palais du Peuple on 10 October 2022. © PRESIDENCY RDC

The president of Lubumbashi’s commercial court has tendered his resignation to Félix Tshisekedi, blaming one of his close advisers for attempting to influence the judiciary in a case involving Moïse Katumbi. Will this case tarnish the Congolese presidency?

In the letter of resignation that he sent to Félix Tshisekedi, Judge Laurent Batubenga Ilunga did not beat about the bush. The letter, which was seen by us, said the judge was throwing in the towel because of the pressure he was under, explicitly citing the influential Peter Kazadi, one of the president’s advisers.

Kazadi, a lawyer, was a member of Tshisekedi’s cabinet when the latter led the Union pour la Démocratie et le Progrès Social (UDPS). He is one of Kinshasa’s provincial members of parliament and among the Congolese regime’s strongmen.

