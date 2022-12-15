DRC: Did Félix Tshisekedi’s entourage pressure a judge?

In the letter of resignation that he sent to Félix Tshisekedi, Judge Laurent Batubenga Ilunga did not beat about the bush. The letter, which was seen by us, said the judge was throwing in the towel because of the pressure he was under, explicitly citing the influential Peter Kazadi, one of the president’s advisers.

Kazadi, a lawyer, was a member of Tshisekedi’s cabinet when the latter led the Union pour la Démocratie et le Progrès Social (UDPS). He is one of Kinshasa’s provincial members of parliament and among the Congolese regime’s strongmen.