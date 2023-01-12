The pan-African guarantee provider is looking to expand its activities in West and Southern Africa in 2023, and possibly in North Africa the following year. After suffering global headwinds on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine war, the SMEs landscape is expected to regain momentum in the near future, he said.
African Guarantee Fund to expand in Nigeria, South Africa, says CEO
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) is opening two new offices in Nigeria and South Africa next year, CEO Jules Ngankam tells The Africa Report.