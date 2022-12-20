The Philharmonie de Paris is devoting an exhibition to the king of Afrobeat. Produced in close collaboration with his immediate friends and family, it fervently conveys the Nigerian musician’s sense of political engagement.
Afrobeat: Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the only ‘Black president’
The Philharmonie de Paris is devoting an exhibition to the king of Afrobeat. Produced in close collaboration with his immediate friends and family, it fervently conveys the Nigerian musician’s sense of political engagement.