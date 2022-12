“They were not even bothered whether policemen were there or not,” says Dafe Okpalefe, the Labour Party chairman in Eti Osa local government in the state. “At [one] point, the doctors were saying ‘we need to pack up and leave this place’.”

The incident occurred in Ilasan, Eti Osa local government in Lagos, in November, when some support groups for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, organised a medical outreach for provision of free medical services for sick residents.