The IMF in a statement on Tuesday said the parties agreed on a three-year programme under the Extended Credit Facility of about US$3bn after several weeks of discussions and review of Ghana’s domestic economic recovery plan.
Ghana: Staff-level agreement with IMF gives government respite, but what’s next?
The Akufo-Addo government is heaving a sigh of relief after reaching a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3bn credit facility and expects the news to bring back investors’ lost appetite for Ghana.